Houses of worship get presidential green light to reopen amid COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Trump decided Friday that houses of worship are essential and he wants churches, synagogues, and mosques back open this weekend. Trump demanded that governors allow places of worship to hold in-person services immediately, threatening to overrule them if they don't comply.As houses of worship like Temple Menorah KENESETH Chai strategized on a zoom call, the safest way to reopen. "Because we have an elderly, an older congregation we're not going to open up right away," said Malcolm Adler, president of Temple Menorah KENESETH Chai Synagogue.Solid Rock Baptist Church in Berlin, New Jersey announced Wednesday they would open for Sunday service. They released a video message, praising the president and asking Governor Murphy for support as well."We do things safely, sanitize, and use social distancing. Churches must open, churches are opening," said pastor Herbert Lusk of Greater Exodus Baptist Church. The time is now, no not this Sunday, I don't think we're going to do it this Sunday."Once adamant about keeping his doors open for Easter, Lusk says he won't rush reopening.Same with Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. "None of us clamoring to get open on Sunday. None of us are questioning whether we're essential," said Rev Dr. Alyn Waller of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. "Science suggests that it's not good to put crowds in the same place."Residents are split on the issue. "A lot of things are opening as long as we have the safeguards," said Henry from Delaware County."I personally wouldn't go to my synagogue from what I understand being indoors and in another space is more dangerous," said Jennifer Raphael of Graduate Hospital. "I'm praying just fine at home."