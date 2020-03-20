How to stream local worship services online during COVID-19 shutdown

The continued threat of the spread of the coronavirus has led local leaders to place a ban on large gatherings of people. Local houses of Worships have fallen victim to the shutdowns with services across the region postponed indefinitely.
But there's good news. Many of these services are available for viewing online, including the Sunday Mass the 6abc produces each week with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. You can watch a recorded version at 6abc.com/themass on Sunday.
Abundant Life Christian Center - Services are available to stream online Sundays at Alcc1.org
Archbishop Nelson Perez will Live stream his mass services and sermons via his Facebook page.
Adath Israel - Livestream available at Adathisrael.org
Beacon Presbyterian Church - The church is starting its virtual worships via the livestream on their website: Thewordatbeacon.org
Beth Am Israel - Livestream available at Bethamisrael.org
Bethany Baptist Church - Lindenwold, NJ - livestream available online at Go2bethany.com.
Bethlehem Baptist Church - sermons available on YouTube. Get more info on their Website.
The Bridge Bensalem will live stream services 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.
Bright Hope Baptist in Philadelphia will stream its Sunday 10 a.m. services at facebook.com/brighthope.baptistchurch/
Calvary Presbyterian Church, Riverton, N.J. will stream it's Sunday 10 a.m. services at Facebook.com/CalvaryRiverton
Central: A Christ Centered Church streams Sunday 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services at https://centralachristcenteredchurch.online.church
Chews United Methodists Church will hold a live-stream of services Sunday mornings at 11 a.m.
Church of Christian Compassion - Livestream is held Sunday at 9 a.m. Sunday via website and Facebook page
Circle of Hope - Interactive livestream runs Sunday at 5 p.m. at Circleofhope.net/onlinemeeting
Citylight Church will be holding livestream events at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. every Sunday for the foreseeable future during the outbreak.
Congregation Rodeph Shalom - Shabbat livestream begins at 6 p.m. Friday night and Saturday morning on their website and Facebook page.com.
Dare to Imagine Church - livestream available at d2ic.org
The Diocese of Camden has a variety of services at its website: https://www.camdendiocese.org/ and Sunday's 10:30 Mass with Bishop Dennis Sullivan at youtube.com/user/CamdenDiocese
Ebenezer Full Gospel Baptist Church in Philadelphia streams services on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and Tuesday & Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church - livestream at enontab.org.
Epic Church (several locations) - Archived Sermons are available online at epic.church/watch
Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania - live stream online at diopa.org
First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia - Online services available via Zoom online (Meeting ID: 145 662 677)
Folcroft Union Church is streaming its Sunday 10 a.m. services at youtube.com/user/folcroftchurch
Gospel Light Baptist Church in Philadelphia will stream its Sunday 11a.m. services at glbcphilly.org/
Har Zion Temple - Livestream available at Harziontemple.org
Holy Trinity Church, Collingswood, N.J. - Livestream available Sundays at 9:30 at holytrinity.us
Keystone Fellowship - Services (8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m.) will be livestreamed at keystone.online church. Check for updates at keystonefellowship.com.
Main Line Unitarian Church - livestream available at mluc.org
Mother Bethel African (Episcopal) - Offering livestream services via Facebook at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays.
Middletown Presbyterian Church livestreams its Sunday 10:30 a.m. services at www.middletownpres.org
Mt. Airy Church of God & Christ - Livestream available at mtairycogic.com
New Covenant Church (Germantown) - Livestream is available for Sunday services at 9:30am, check their website for viewing information.
Northeast Community Church (West Philly) - Offering virtual services in three different languages Dash Chinese, American and Albanian. You can find the services information on their website.
Old Pine Church is streaming their services via their YouTube channel, Sundays at 10:30 a.m..
Old York Temple Beth AM Shabbat livestreamed on Facebook. For more info, visit https://rodephshalom.org/
Old Zion Lutheran Church in Philadelphia will stream its Sunday 10 a.m. services at facebook.com/pg/oldzionlutheran/posts/
Presbyterian Church (Chestnut Hill) - Livestream is available on Facebook at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
The River of Life Church in Philadelphia streams services on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and Tuesday & Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Sharon Baptist Church - Livestream available at thesbc.org. The church is also offering noon time prayer via conference call, information is available on their Facebook. To receive updates text "sharon" to 57838.
Saint John's Episcopal Church Concord in Glen Mills streams its Sunday 10 a.m. services on Facebook.
St. Thomas - Members of the church will be outside Sunday morning providing drive-through communion from 10-11:30 a.m. They plan to be online for evening services in the coming weeks.
Temple Sholom in Broomall is streaming its Friday, 7:30 services at temple-sholom.org/webcast
Trinity Christian United Church of Christ (Trinity UCC Skippack) will be livestreaming services at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
Victory Christian Center in Philadelphia is streaming services on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at www.facebook.com/VCCofPhilly/
Victory Christian Fellowship Church (Wilmington, DE) - Livestreams are available for services on Saturday at 8 a.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. via victoryexperience.com.
How to stream local worship services online during COVID-19 shutdown
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News