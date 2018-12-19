How many gifts should children get for Christmas?

It's a big question this time of year - one that generates a lot of opinions: How many presents should you give your kids?On one hand there's the wonder of Christmas, and of course most kids love receiving gifts.On the other? You want them to be appreciative, and not greedy or spoiled."Good Morning America" reached out to real-life moms for some advice.One mom says she goes all out and her kids get about 20 presents each, and the only other time they get presents is on their birthdays.On the flip side, another mom says she plans to give no gifts this year, that her daughter already has plenty.A lot of parents subscribe to the three gift rule, saying it helps rein in the Christmas craziness while preserving the magic.-----