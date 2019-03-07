International Women's Day celebrates accomplishments in the movement for women's rights.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Friday is International Women's Day.The holiday, which is celebrated on March 8th each year, is a focal point in the movement for women's rights.International Women's Day has been celebrated for over a century, with the first gathering taking place in 1911.Check out the video in the player above to see members of the 6abc team talk about the women they look up to and are celebrating on this International Women's Day.-----