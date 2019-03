Job pays $1,000 to person who will binge watch 20 Marvel movies

A website is offering to pay $1,000 to someone who will binge watch all 20 of the previously released Marvel Cinematic Universe movies back-to-back.This will lead up to the April 26 premiere of the movie "Avengers: Endgame."The person must also live-tweet their marathon experience while tagging the website cabletv.com The winner who gets the job will also receive several Marvel prizes, including every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie on Blu-ray.To apply, fill out an application on the website