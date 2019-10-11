Jon Bon Jovi visits Camden shelter on World Homeless Day

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Jon Bon Jovi spent World Homeless Day by visiting the grand open house of a Camden shelter he's been sponsoring for years.Joseph's House at 555 Atlantic Avenue has been expanded and renovated.The facility can now accept up to 90 guests each night.There is also a bigger dining room and storage space for those who need to keep personal belongings on site.The shelter also provides case management, employment and housing service, as well as counseling for mental health and addiction.Jon Bon Jovi has been a key donor of Joseph's House since 2014.