GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Bon Jovi's restaurant in New Jersey offers free meals to furloughed federal workers

EMBED </>More Videos

Singer Jon Bon Jovi is offering free meals to furloughed federal workers.

RED BANK, N.J. --
A restaurant owned by musician and New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi is providing free meals to local government workers and their families during the federal government shutdown.

JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank announced on Facebook it will provide the free meals to furloughed workers Monday between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.


The meals are a result of a partnership between Gov. Phil Murphy's organization the Phil and Tammy Murphy Family Foundation.

JBJ Soul Kitchen opened in 2011, and the restaurant allows customers to pay a donation or volunteer to pay for their meals.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentjon bon jovigovernment shutdownfurloughsn.j. newsentertainment
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Due to shutdown, 'loaner' Liberty Bell to be used on MLK Day
Trump offers a 'Dreamers' deal for border-money proposal
PayPal offers advances for government workers during shutdown
Aeromexico trolls Americans with 'DNA discounts' ad
More government shutdown
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Netflix sees big increase in subscribers
6abc Loves the Arts: Laugh out loud with Chicago's The Second City improv act
Reports: R Kelly dropped from Sony after outcry over allegations
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Mother overdosed, rolled onto 13-month-old son
Girl, 12, dies after snow fort collapses on her outside church
Police: Teen shot, killed by relative in Germantown
AccuWeather: Bitter Winds, Dangerous Cold Today
Philly area sees dangerous cold, wind chills below zero
Super Blood Wolf Moon brightens the night sky
Taunted Native American elder, teen at center of crowd speak out
18-year-old driver killed in Burlington County crash
Show More
Driver crashes into firetruck on I-95 in South Philly
Sinkhole exposes portion of ME-1 pipeline
Due to shutdown, 'loaner' Liberty Bell to be used on MLK Day
Thousands to attend MLK Day of Service in Philadelphia
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator is running
More News