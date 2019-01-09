"Attention Kmart shoppers: The time now is 6 p.m. and the night has come that's bittersweet.

A Pennsylvania supervisor delivered her familiar "attention Kmart shoppers" one final time in an emotional poem over the intercom as the store closed after 55 years.Lisa Wilson said the tearful goodbye in the New Kensington store on Sunday as the Kmart closed its doors for good.Here's Wilson's ode to Kmart and its customers:The chains' financial woes have dragged on over the past years with unsuccessful attempts to adapt to increasing online competition.-----