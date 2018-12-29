Laundry detergents shrink bottle size, packaging for Amazon shipment

If you order laundry detergent from Amazon, don't be surprised when you receive smaller, lighter packages.
Tide is now using cardboard boxes instead of plastic bottles, making the detergent easier to ship without leaking.
Seventh Generation is still using plastic bottles, but they are more compact and measuring only 9 inches.
This all means 'less' shipping costs for 'you' and more profit for Amazon.
