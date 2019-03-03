Man stuck on snowy road for 5 days survives on taco sauce packets

If you were stuck on a snowy road for five days, how would you survive?
One man in Oregon decided taco sauce packets were the way to go, but really it was his only option -- and it worked!
Officials say a snowmobiler found Jeremy Taylor and his dog Friday afternoon on a snowy back road in the mountains.
Taylor and his dog were in good spirits, but very hungry when they were finally rescued.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldsnow
societyu.s. & worldsnow