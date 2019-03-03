U.S. & WORLD

Man stuck on snowy road for 5 days survives on taco sauce packets

Man stuck on snowy road for 5 days survives on taco sauce packets. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 3, 2019.

If you were stuck on a snowy road for five days, how would you survive?

One man in Oregon decided taco sauce packets were the way to go, but really it was his only option -- and it worked!

Officials say a snowmobiler found Jeremy Taylor and his dog Friday afternoon on a snowy back road in the mountains.

Taylor and his dog were in good spirits, but very hungry when they were finally rescued.

