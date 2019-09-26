Arrest made in shooting of 7-pound poodle in Maple Shade, New Jersey

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An arrest was made in connection with shooting a 7-pound poodle in Maple Shade, New Jersey, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.Bob Cook said his best buddy Toby snuck out below his fence on September 17."He was my buddy and we did everything together," Cook said.His granddaughter Marissa said the pup likely went on his routine walking route after getting out.They found him less than 100 yards away and rushed him to the animal hospital thinking he was hit by a car. But that wasn't the case.The veterinarian found a bullet lodged in the dog's head."To do this to an animal that is so adorable and never hurt anyone, for you to shoot that bullet, you need help," Cook said.There was no additional information immediately available regarding the arrest.Toby was also a part therapy dog for Cook who served our country in Vietnam.