new jersey news

Arrest made in shooting of 7-pound poodle in Maple Shade, New Jersey

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An arrest was made in connection with shooting a 7-pound poodle in Maple Shade, New Jersey, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Bob Cook said his best buddy Toby snuck out below his fence on September 17.

"He was my buddy and we did everything together," Cook said.



His granddaughter Marissa said the pup likely went on his routine walking route after getting out.

They found him less than 100 yards away and rushed him to the animal hospital thinking he was hit by a car. But that wasn't the case.

The veterinarian found a bullet lodged in the dog's head.

"To do this to an animal that is so adorable and never hurt anyone, for you to shoot that bullet, you need help," Cook said.



There was no additional information immediately available regarding the arrest.

Toby was also a part therapy dog for Cook who served our country in Vietnam.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmaple shadenew jersey newspetsshootingdog
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEW JERSEY NEWS
Death toll rises from rare EEE virus transmitted by mosquitoes
N.J. store clerk forced suspected shoplifter to strip at gunpoint: Police
Family releases new video of missing Dulce Maria Alavez
Teacher accused of making 'offensive' comments about missing girl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents arrested after 11-month old overdoses on heroin, officials say
Teacher accused of making 'offensive' comments about missing girl
Death toll rises from rare EEE virus transmitted by mosquitoes
Acting intel boss testifies as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
Read the intelligence whistleblower's complaint
Police: South Philly homeowner fatally shoots intruder
Woman says she contracted flesh-eating bacteria from nail salon
Show More
Delta employee arrested after $300K goes missing at JFK Airport
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting info for Eagles-Packers, Week 4 games
AccuWeather: Warmer, more humid today
Remembering Karen's mom: Kathryn Rogers passes away at 90
Delaware day care allowed to reopen after worker confesses to killing baby
More TOP STORIES News