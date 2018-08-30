Massachusetts school nurses receive mass shooting trauma training

School nurses in Massachusetts received a trauma training they hope to never use.
Combat medics showed nurses how to treat multiple gunshot victims in a mass shooting situation.
They learned how to properly pack wounds, open airways and apply tourniquets.
The nurses say the "stop the bleeding" course should be universal.
The instructors say after a mass shooting, it is the nearby bystanders who can help in those vital first few moments.
