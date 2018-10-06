U.S. & WORLD

Michigan man unknowingly uses meteorite as doorstop

EMBED </>More Videos

Michigan man unknowingly uses meteorite as doorstop. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 6, 2018.

A Michigan man was unknowingly using a meteorite as a doorstop for nearly 30 years.

It's now worth a lot of money.

Central Michigan University checked out the 22-pound rock, and determined it is in fact a meteorite.

It's the sixth largest found in Michigan, and is worth an estimated $100,000.

The man says he inherited the rock when he bought a farm in 1988.

Several museums are now looking to purchase the meteorite for display.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldmeteor
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Indiana teacher makes scarves for cold students
Ford Motor Company to cut jobs in order to trim costs
Mega Millions jackpot at $420M ahead of tonight's drawing
Fat Bear Week: Watch these burly bears eat their way to hibernation
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Indiana teacher makes scarves for cold students
Governor Murphy signs law establishing "growth zone" around Atlantic City airport
N.J. is most stressed out state, report says
Gerber announces search for its next spokesbaby
More Society
Top Stories
3 dead, 2 injured in Salem County crash
2 teens hospitalized following shooting in Juniata
16-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the back in Summerdale
Man shot following argument at Delaware County bar
Man hospitalized following late night shooting in Strawberry Mansion
Ardmore model allegedly murdered during fight over cocaine
Men now face federal charges in shooting of boy, 6
Concerns mount as Philadelphia homicide rates increase
Show More
Justices Sotomayor and Kagan speak at Princeton University
Search for missing endangered teen from Pennsauken
Chicago police officer convicted in Laquan McDonald shooting
Senator Collins backs Kavanaugh, paving way for confirmation
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
More News