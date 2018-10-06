Michigan man unknowingly uses meteorite as doorstop

A Michigan man was unknowingly using a meteorite as a doorstop for nearly 30 years.
It's now worth a lot of money.
Central Michigan University checked out the 22-pound rock, and determined it is in fact a meteorite.
It's the sixth largest found in Michigan, and is worth an estimated $100,000.
The man says he inherited the rock when he bought a farm in 1988.
Several museums are now looking to purchase the meteorite for display.
