Michigan man unknowingly uses meteorite as doorstop

A Michigan man was unknowingly using a meteorite as a doorstop for nearly 30 years.It's now worth a lot of money.Central Michigan University checked out the 22-pound rock, and determined it is in fact a meteorite.It's the sixth largest found in Michigan, and is worth an estimated $100,000.The man says he inherited the rock when he bought a farm in 1988.Several museums are now looking to purchase the meteorite for display.