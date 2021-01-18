Free COVID-19 testing to be offered for MLK Day of Service in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service is the largest in the country. But, in its 26th year, the event had to make some pivots as the nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers have come up with a completely new - and very vital - way of serving the community this year.
"Dr. King said of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the cruelest and inhuman," said Todd Bernstein, president of the nonprofit group Global Citizen.
That organization has partnered with the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium to offer free COVID-19 tests on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The test will take place at Girard College from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Both walk-up and drive-through options are available and no appointments are necessary.
Volunteer doctors, nurses and frontline workers will be helping with the process. They'll likely be able to test hundreds of people.
Those using the drive-through testing option will need to enter through the rear gates of Girard College along North 25th Street and College Avenue. Walk-in testing will be at the main entrance located at 2101 South College Avenue.
People who get tested will also receive tote bags filled with PPE, masks, gloves, sanitizer and information on the coronavirus vaccine.
Organizers say this is a whole new way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy of service.
The testing site will be the signature project in a day full of other service projects, with many of them seeking to help communities of color that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
"What is going to take place here at Girard College is not just about engaging volunteers, it's about saving lives," said Bernstein. "Particularly for people living in underserved communities would not enjoy the same access to testing and now even to the vaccine."
Several events happening today are being held virtually, due to coronavirus concerns. Other events happening on Monday include the following (links included):
Career Exploration Expo: https://volunteer.globalcitizen365.org/jobsfair
Reflection/discussion on Dr. King's legacy and racial justice, the COVID-19 pandemic, and access barriers to healthcare (3 pm) https://volunteer.globalcitizen365.org/opportunity/a0C6g000002t2fsEAA Other King Day of Service project opportunities: https://volunteer.globalcitizen365.org/
