Motivation High School staff remember star student, Embaba Mengesteabe

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The staff at Motivation High School in West Philadelphia is heartbroken.One of their students, 15-year-old Embaba Mengesteabe, passed away earlier this week after being shot ten days ago.Friday night, Action News spoke with the principal and two teachers at the school. However, more were willing to share their praise of the teen.That speaks volumes as to how highly thought of the 15-year-old was."She was not only a leader but a listener. She listened to everyone and helped her peers in different ways," said Rennu Teli-Johnson, who is the principal at Motivation High School.Teli-Johnson says Mengesteabe could light up a classroom or this day and age a Zoom class."She valued education, and she always was curious to learn and inquisitive," said Teli-Johnson.It's something one of her teachers, Brett Oslon, was able to witness firsthand."She actively engaged. She was warm. Her smile filled the room, and everyone who walked out of a conversation with Embaba felt like they were a better person because of it," said Oslon.Action News also spoke with her history teacher, Adam Davis, who says Mengesteabe was one of the smartest and most caring students he'd ever met."The love of human connection, the way she was able to form these bonds with her fellow students and all of her teachers, it's incredible," said Davis.Police say they do not believe she was not the intended target. There have been no arrests made in the case.