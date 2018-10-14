Navy veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Newark

There was a very big birthday celebration in Newark, Delaware this weekend.Charles Smith celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday!He was born in New York back on October 16, 1918. So his birthday is actually on Tuesday.Smith enlisted in the Navy after the attack on Pearl Harbor.He was sent to Corpus Christi, Texas for flight training.That's where he met his wife.After the Navy, he got a sales job that eventually brought them to Newark.We asked him his secret to a long life."I just lived, and I was pretty active all my life and things went good," he said.We all want to wish Charles Smith a very happy birthday!------