Society

Nearly 'picture perfect' July 4th at the shore, families say

By
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- For about 16 minutes the dazzling display of fireworks lit up the night sky in Ocean City, New Jersey Thursday.

The culmination of what many around the area called a picture perfect July 4th.

Earlier in the evening hundreds backed the boardwalk for some familiar tasty treats, from ice cream to pizza.

By dusk, many rushed to the boardwalk to get a good spot for the fireworks

"7th street for sure," said Trevor Tuthill.

EMBED More News Videos

Family fun at the Jersey shore for the 4th. Watch the report from Maggie Kent on Action News at 4 p.m. on July 4, 2019.



During the day, the blazing sun drove many to the beach, like Bella Stone and her friends.

"I like it being hot, you just goes in the ocean and cool off," she said.

Of course the spirit of the day was not lost on people. It seemed most where sporting the red, white, and blue. Strangers on the street also greeting each other with a 'Happy Fourth.'

"I was just like, 'Oh, hello. Thank you. Happy Fourth to you too," said Destiny Franklin from Willingboro.

The spirit was much the same in Atlantic City.

"You couldn't ask for a better day," said Matt Kucenic from Philly.

A mixture of tourists and locals happily sharing the real estate.

"I'm having a great time. We're out here with our family and friends," said Bolivar Garcia from the Bronx.

All together to celebrate America's Birthday, our Independence Day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyocean city4th of julynew jersey news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodies of man and woman pulled from Delaware River
Man, 13-year-old girl injured in West Oak Lane shooting
Fisherman finds human leg in Delaware River near Graffiti Pier
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid Tonight, More Storms Friday and Saturday
Concert, fireworks cap fun day on the Parkway
Descendants of the Declaration!
Children sworn in as new U.S. citizens on July 4th
Show More
Fireworks explode over SC store after fire ignites them
4th of July PSA: 'You're not a firework. Don't drive lit'
Walking through history at Valley Forge National Park
Marple Newtown Fourth of July Parade adds 'Quiet Zone'
Friends and families gather for Fourth of July in Fairmount Park
More TOP STORIES News