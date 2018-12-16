New information reveals radio problems hindered police response in Parkland school shooting

Authorities have released disturbing new information on what hampered police response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.Documents detail how communication failures kept officers from knowing what was going on.One detective described communication problems as "chaos on the radio."Many first responders did not receive radio transmission at all because the amount of radio traffic overloaded the system.The Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed 17 people and injured dozens of others.------