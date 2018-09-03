SOCIETY

Palo Alto nurse discovers colleague was premature baby she treated years ago

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly 30 years after they first crossed paths at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, a nurse discovered her colleague was a premature baby she treated. (Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (WPVI) --
Thousands of people on social media are sharing a photo showing a heart-warming reunion between a neonatal intensive care unit nurse and one of her former patients.

Nurse Vilma Wong discovered her new colleague Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford was the premature baby she cared for 28 years ago.

Brandon Seminatore is healthy and is currently a second-year pediatric neurology resident at Packard Children's.

During his morning rounds on the NICU last month, Vilma recognized his name and asked him some questions before confirming her suspicions.


-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynursesreunionbabyhealthfeel goodbuzzworthybirthu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Packard Children's patient reunites with doctor who helped save her life
SOCIETY
Male doctor apologizes for saying female doctors 'do not work as hard'
Philadelphia holds 30th Labor Day Parade
VIDEO: Saying goodbye to summer at Jersey Shore
Woman wins more than $2 million at the Borgata casino
More Society
Top Stories
Nick Foles to be Eagles starting QB for Week 1
New England Dunkin' Donuts gives out Eagles cups
Husband and wife accused of stealing crabs
Tibbetts' father: 'Don't distort her death to advance racist views'
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid Labor Day
U.S. service member killed, another wounded in Afghanistan
Male doctor apologizes for saying female doctors 'do not work as hard'
Philadelphia holds 30th Labor Day Parade
Show More
VIDEO: Saying goodbye to summer at Jersey Shore
Cleanup follows MIA Festival, road closures still in effect
Driver crashes into cars in South Philadelphia
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed woman in NE Phila.
Officials: Man fires gun after told no more Ice Cube tickets at racetrack
More News