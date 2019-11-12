Open concept bathroom has the internet talking

Philadelphia, PA (WPVI) -- Do you need a door to your bathroom? A rental listing in Philadelphia has people talking about the renovated open concept bathroom that doesn't have any doors.The owner of the University City home says that the master suite is a private oasis and no doors are needed.Talk of the open concept bathroom is blowing the doors off the internet.A Twitter user posted the listing, prompting a number of critical responses.The owner told Action News people are afraid of new concepts because they're new and they should flush their bathroom fears.You can rent the room for $1,200 a month, sharing common areas with other renters in other parts of the home, where there are doors.