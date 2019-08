The video above was recently posted on Twitter by Daniel Quintana, a scientist at the University of Olso in Norway, with the captionSo is it a bird? Or is it a bunny?Well...it's a bird!The video sparked a furry debate on social media as to which animal is seen in the video.Sources said it's an African White-necked Raven. His name is "Mischief".The 18-year-old flying phenom belongs to the World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri.The video was originally posted to Instagram back in 2017 by Paige Davis, who works at the bird sanctuary.They say- he flies, talks and course goes viral on Internet!