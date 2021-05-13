Pennsylvania will follow CDC's mask guidance for fully vaccinated residents

The health department is stressing that this only affects those that are fully vaccinated.
"Today's guidance from the CDC affects only people who are fully vaccinated" Acting Secretary Beam said. "This is another incentive to get the vaccine that is now easily and conveniently available. Once 70 percent of Pennsylvanians over 18 are fully vaccinated, we can completely lift the masking order."
The new CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues - even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.
The Philadelphia Health Department says it is still reviewing the CDC's new guidance.
The Phillies, meanwhile, will welcome up to 16,000 fans to the stands at Citizens Bank Park against the Boston Red Sox starting May 22. That's in line with the city relaxing social-distancing guidelines from 6 feet to 3 feet.
Seating capacity will increase to 100% for the rest of the season beginning June 12 for a two-game set against the New York Yankees.
The team said a limited number of seating pods will be available for fans who want a "socially-distanced environment." Tailgating also will be permitted in parking lots surrounding the ballpark, it said.
Face coverings are still required when attending games, under city guidelines, the team said.
-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.