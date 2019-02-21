U.S. & WORLD

Parents confronted over newborn photo shoot in front of popular Houston photo spot

Parents confronted over newborn photo shoot in front of popular Houston photo spot. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on February 21, 2019.

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
A picturesque spot in Texas popular with photographers is under fire.

In Houston, a one-year-old photo shoot ended with a screaming match.

During the shoot, a woman who lives in the upscale neighborhood was caught on camera asking the family to leave because they were blocking a walkway.

The confrontation escalated to the woman trying to take the father's cell phone.

The couple took to social media, and also took the complaint to police.

The woman who got upset also spoke out.

She says these photo shoots happen way too often and obstruct the block and their neighborhood.

But the city says it's public property, they just ask people to keep the walkways clear.

-----
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbig talkersphotosbabyparenting
