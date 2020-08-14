Penn State's 2021 THON to be held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns

The student-run organization made the announcement on Friday.
Penn State's THON raises more than $11 million for pediatric cancer research
THON, an annual event, typically includes hundreds of student dancers, on their feet, for 46 hours to raise money for childhood cancer and the Four Diamonds Fund.
Supporters always pack the stands of the Bryce Jordan Center.
THON says while the big weekend will no longer take place in person, the students are committed to providing emotional and financial support to the cancer patients and their families.
Organizers say they will now be working hard to completely re-imagine the event over the next few months.