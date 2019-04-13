Society

Philadelphia police seek missing 62-year-old man

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing endangered person.

Sixty-two-year-old Robert Hamler suffers from chronic schizophrenia.

Hamler was last seen at his residence on the 2100 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

He is said to have walked out of the group home around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Robert Hamler is described as 5'11", 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hamler is asked to please contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911.
