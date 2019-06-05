Society

Philadelphia couple tired of urine bottles being thrown at home

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a story where looking at the glass half full or empty doesn't make much difference. Because what Dan Ostrov has been dealing with is bottles, lots of bottles filled with urine.
Ostrov says for the last several years he and his wife have had the occasional bottle land on their roof and for the most part they've just thrown them out.

"Usually Deer Park, but sometime Nestle," Ostrov said as he showed where the bottles sometimes land.

Ostrov said the last straw was when one of the bottles busted open and revealed the yellowish-liquid was in fact urine.

"You know it was urine, you could smell it so we had to wash and we had to bleach" he said.

Drone 6 flew over Ostrov's home and found some bottles he didn't even know were there. He said the the putrid projectiles will rain down at any given moment.

"Anytime, like we're in critical danger right now from a bottle flying over," Ostrov pointed out.

The couple finally decided to get cameras installed to catch the person or group responsible.

But, Ostrov said his main objective isn't to go right to the police.

"I don't think it's malicious I don't think it's intentional. I'm very much like work things out between your neighbors as much as possible," he said.

Philadelphia police said if the person is caught they could face a fine or jail time of vandalism.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphia news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News