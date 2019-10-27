Society

Philadelphia mom creates claw machine Halloween costume for twin girls

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia mom got creative for her twin daughters' Halloween costume.

Andrea Hamburg came up with what she called the "crazy idea" of a claw machine costume for her three-year-old girls, Elizabeth and Louise.



She told Storyful that the costume creation was a family affair: her husband and father-in-law created the frame with some wood provided by Andrea's father, who is a carpenter.

"Once they were done we decorated it complete with a bill and coin acceptor, a joy stick, a prize door, a claw and LED lights. My daughters' costumes were finished off with authentic TY beanie baby tags that I made myself," she said.



The adorable video ends with Elizabeth and Louise wishing everyone a happy Halloween.
