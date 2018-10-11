Good morning! Today is the 30th anniversary of #NationalComingOutDay and in Philadelphia, everyone is welcome here. ❤️ 🌈 Happy Thursday. #phillypride pic.twitter.com/kmvAi0TkIG — Philly City Rep (@PhillyCityRep) October 11, 2018

Love is in the air Thursday at Philadelphia's City Hall.In honor of National Coming Out Day, the city is offering free weddings.LGBTQ couples are invited to be married or renew their vows in City Hall Room 202.The 'Out in Love' event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.It was originally scheduled to take place at the iconic LOVE sculpture at LOVE Park, but was moved due to the weather.Couples interested in getting married or renewing their vows had to sign up in advance.------