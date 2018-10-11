PHILLY PROUD

Philly offering free LGBTQ weddings for National Coming Out Day at City Hall

EMBED </>More Videos

Free LGBTQ weddings at LOVE Park. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 11, 2018. (Shutterstock)

The event was moved from LOVE Park due to the weather.
CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Love is in the air Thursday at Philadelphia's City Hall.

In honor of National Coming Out Day, the city is offering free weddings.

LGBTQ couples are invited to be married or renew their vows in City Hall Room 202.

The 'Out in Love' event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It was originally scheduled to take place at the iconic LOVE sculpture at LOVE Park, but was moved due to the weather.

Couples interested in getting married or renewing their vows had to sign up in advance.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society6abc CommunityPhiladelphia ProudPhilly Proudweddingphiladelphia city hallgay marriage
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILLY PROUD
Sixers' Joel Embiid visits Frankford Boys & Girls Club
Hands-on lesson on saving lives
Rowan University hosts leaders from area colleges
Philly's newest mascot: Please Touch Museum's Squiggles
More Philly Proud
SOCIETY
Toddlers get a hold of crack cocaine at New York day care
REAL ID questions? PennDOT holding Facebook Live chat
Woman removed from flight over 'emotional support' squirrel
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
More Society
Top Stories
What Philadelphia area can expect from Tropical Storm Michael
Michael charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch This Afternoon and Tonight
Police: Boyfriend shoots woman after she runs to neighbor
1 dead, 1 wounded in West Philadelphia shooting
US, Russia astronauts make emergency landing after NASA launch
'Real Housewives' husband Joe Giudice to be deported
Trump holds Pa. rally, prays for hurricane victims
Show More
Police: 71-year-old shoots 70-year-old with shotgun
Veteran convicted of threatening N.J. congressman
Dozens of polio-like cases reported nationwide; 2 in Philadelphia
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Sixers' Joel Embiid visits Frankford Boys & Girls Club
More News