Philly to ask Art Commission for removal of Christopher Columbus statue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia leaders will present a case Wednesday for the removal of the controversial statue of Christopher Columbus at Marconi Plaza.

The city will ask the Philadelphia Art Commission to approve the request.

Prior to making its presentation to the Commission, the city will allow for public input through written submissions, which had to be sent in by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

The community will also have the opportunity to testify at the Art Commission meeting.

The City of Philadelphia will seek the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza, officials announced on Wednesday.



Some residents claim the statue is an important part of Italian-American heritage and should be left alone. Others denounce Columbus, calling him a symbol of hate and oppression.

"Philadelphia's public art should reflect the people and spirit of our city without dividing us as a community," Public Art Director Margot Berg said in a statement. "As we've seen demonstrated here and across the country, many of the individuals that are celebrated in bronze and stone are a point of pride to some, while causing great pain for others whose ancestors were impacted by their actions and whose communities still suffer under systems of oppression. While it may seem counterintuitive, the reality is that one aspect of managing a public art collection is the occasional removal of works from public view."

RELATED: Suspect charged after photographer punched during protest at Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia
A man is facing charges after another night of unrest near the Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia.



On June 15, Mayor Jim Kenney announced the start of the process, in light of confrontations over the statue at Marconi Plaza.

The statue has been boarded up ever since.

Tensions continue to rise as a box is placed around Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza



Last month, the city released the following statement:

"Christopher Columbus became a symbol of Italian communities' contributions to U.S. history, but scholars and historians have uncovered first-hand documentation establishing that his arrival in the Americas also marked the beginning of the displacement and genocide of Indigenous people.

In recent weeks, clashes between those individuals who support the statue of Christopher Columbus in Marconi Plaza and those who are distressed by its existence have deteriorated to a concerning public safety situation. It is a situation that cannot be allowed to continue.

The City is committed to finding a way forward that allows Philadelphians to celebrate their heritage and culture, while respecting the histories and circumstances of others that come from different backgrounds."
