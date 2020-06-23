Society

Protest in Philadelphia as tensions grow over Christopher Columbus statue

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Protesters are peacefully marching through the streets of Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday's march comes in the wake of what these protestors say is Philadelphia police's blind eye to armed vigilantism at Marconi Plaza-the site of the controversial Christopher Colombus statue.

The protest started at the statue and made its way into Center City Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 over protest in Philadelphia on June 23, 2020.



One woman tells Action News she was assaulted near the statue Monday night in an unprovoked attack.



"They're not out there protecting and just getting their message and voice heard, they're there to create violence," said one woman who wanted to remain anonymous.

RELATED: Tension continues over Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza
Tension over the Christoper Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza continued on Wednesday in South Philadelphia.

The woman says Monday night she rode her bike to the plaza and was standing across the street from the statue when she was the victim of an unprovoked attack, and police did not help and told her to leave.

She says her attacker was with the armed men in front of the statue and destroyed her bike and kicked her leg. She filed a police report.



She says she was not part of any of the protests but now feels compelled to join.
"I don't understand how that's allowed then they were allowed to retreat to their post and high five and change shirts. And nothing happened to them, we were told to leave as if we did something wrong," the woman said.

Many of the armed citizens that stood vigil said it but they did not want to see protests turn into riots and put people and property at risk.

RELATED: Pro-police rally held at Columbus statue in South Philadelphia
Tensions continue to rise as a box is placed around Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza



Anthony Giordano, who heads community group Stand Up South Philly, says they also don't approve of any racism or violence and asked the people who guarded the statue last week to stay home today.

"Tensions are high already so if you're there to engage another protestor that's what they hopefully want you to do sometimes so then there's the interaction and someone says something then all the sudden peacefulness turns into nonpeacefulness," he said.

Philadelphia officials say motorists should expect some delays in Center City tonight due to the protest.
