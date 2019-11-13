Society

Philadelphia's open concept bathroom has the internet talking

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Do you need a door to your bathroom? A rental listing in Philadelphia has people talking about the renovated open concept bathroom that doesn't have any doors.

The owner of the University City home says that the master suite is a private oasis and no doors are needed.

Talk of the open concept bathroom is blowing the doors off the internet.



A Twitter user posted the listing, prompting a number of critical responses.

The owner told Action News people are afraid of new concepts because they're new and they should flush their bathroom fears.

"It depends on the person. You should be able to have privacy if you want privacy and I don't think it's for everyone, that's another thing. Truly I love the space, I'm proud of the work we did. I think we did a good job, and I think it's for the person who can enjoy it," said developer and owner, Kamara Abdur Rahim.



You can rent the room for $1,200 a month, sharing common areas with other renters in other parts of the home, where there are doors.

