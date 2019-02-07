SOCIETY

Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral

EMBED </>More Videos

A photo of a businessman and a toddler bonding in an airport is going viral.

Photos of a businessman and a toddler becoming fast friends went viral, warming hearts across the country.

Little Carter Jean, only 16 months old, is seen in the photo in her blue striped pajamas making friends in the airport with a complete stranger.

"I asked her if she went to sit next to me and she did it. Now we just are having a conversation and I showed her some Snoopy videos and we just had a good time," said Joseph Wright, the businessman in the photos.

Carter's father was touched by the man's kindness. He shared a photo on Facebook, writing, "Watching them in that moment, I couldn't help but think, different genders, different races, different generations, and the best of friends. This is the world I want for her."

"He was just very kind of my daughter the entire time. Even when she was you know being a toddler and grabbing and touching and flipping through tablet and calendars popping up from time to time and I'm like oh he's going to leave stuff and you know he just you care less," said Kevin Armentrout, father.

The post has been shared more than 140,000 times since Saturday. For those 45 minutes time stood still, both Carter and Joseph Wright forming an undeniable bond.

"It just warmed my heart a little. Just wanted to share her food with somebody else. That was very touching," Wright said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviraltoddleru.s. & world
SOCIETY
Gucci pulls 'blackface sweater' from stores after complaints
Mom celebrates son coming out with transgender-reveal photo shoot
Washington police take part in snowball fight with children near Seattle
NJ residents say Lenny Dykstra is destroying their neighborhood
More Society
Top Stories
Tanker truck bursts into flames after crash on I-95 ramp
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
NJ residents say Lenny Dykstra is destroying their neighborhood
Sources: 76ers trade Markelle Fultz to Orlando Magic
Officials working to correct Trenton water contamination issue
Residents fed up after spike in car smash-and-grabs
Fresh Start building damaged by water leak day after sale
Apple: New update will prevent FaceTime eavesdropping
Show More
Police: Man inappropriately touched himself inside business
Henon back at city council for first time since indictment
Displaced soup kitchen in A.C. finds a temporary space
Police: Mother robbed while helping child in stroller
Panic alarms now required in all NJ public schools
More News