CHRISTMAS

PHOTOS: White House Christmas decor 'shines with the spirit of patriotism'

EMBED </>More Videos

First lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decorations this week. The theme this year is "American Treasures." (Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo)

Cue the carols: The White House halls have been decked.

On Monday, first lady Melania Trump unveiled the Christmas decorations she designed for the first family's home. This year's theme is "American Treasures."


"The White House shines with the spirit of patriotism," reads the description of the decorations on the White House website. "This home, held in trust for all Americans, displays the many splendors found across our great Nation."

PHOTOS: White House decorations 2018


The many decorations include a Gold Star tree decorated by Gold Star families, a gingerbread house replica of the National Mall and one hall that features 14,000 red ornaments hanging from 29 trees.

"The choice of red is an extension of the pales, or stripes, found in the presidential seal designed by our Founding Fathers. It's a symbol of valor and bravery," reads the White House description.

The White House anticipates more than 30,000 members of the public to visit and tour the decorations in the month of December.

RELATED STORIES:
The top five picks for Christmas trees
How to make your Christmas tree last a long time
Official White House Christmas Tree welcomed by Trumps
PHOTOS: The National Christmas Tree through the years
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychristmasholidaychristmas treethe white housedonald trumpPresident Donald Trump
CHRISTMAS
Krispy Kreme doughnuts are dressed up for the holidays
What Starbucks holiday cups have looked like for the past 22 years
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Experts predict Christmas tree shortage this year
More christmas
SOCIETY
Giving Tuesday: What you need to know
Kevin Hart criticized for son's cowboys and Indians party
What Starbucks holiday cups have looked like for the past 22 years
N.J. lawmakers advance bill legalizing recreational marijuana
More Society
Top Stories
Names released in shooting at Poconos municipal building
Prosecutor: Ex-attorney general Kathleen Kane should go to jail now
Man accused of stabbing woman, holding another hostage
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
Flyers moving on from 'unyielding' Hextall, search for GM begins
PECO crews head Midwest to help storm victims
Gender reveal party leads to 47,000-acre wildfire
Calls for A.C. mayor, councilman to step down after nightclub incident
Show More
Rider University blocks Chick-fil-A as dining option, cites values
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
Baby Boom! Fire department welcomes 8 new additions
Police: Teacher killed ex's girlfriend in front of children
Study: Women sleep better with dogs by their side
More News