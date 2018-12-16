SOCIETY

Police officers in Camden deliver toys to families in need

Police officers in Camden deliver toys to families in need. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on December 16, 2018.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
The holidays will be a little extra special for some families in South Jersey.

Police officers are playing the role of Santa for those who might otherwise go without this holiday season.

Around 5,000 toys will be distributed to the homes of more than 200 children in Camden.

The families were selected by a local church and community organizations, as well as by officers who have contact with families that need assistance.

The officers met at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, some of them dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus, before heading out to deliver gifts across the city for approximately two hours.

The event, which is organized by FOP Lodge 218, showcases the collective efforts of more than 300 Camden County Police Department officers.

