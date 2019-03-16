Rally held to celebrate young girls in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- March is Women's History Month and on Saturday, a rally was held in Center City, Philadelphia to celebrate the value of young girls and inspire them to take on the world.The rally held outside of Philadelphia City Hall featured music, dancing and inspirational speakers, including Sienna Ward,a teenager who survived a train accident in Southwest Philadelphia in 2017.The young girls in attendance were encouraged to be themselves and use their voices.There was also a photo-booth and a rally poster contest.