Society

Rally held to celebrate young girls in Philadelphia

EMBED <>More Videos

Rally held to celebrate young girls in Philadelphia. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on March 16, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- March is Women's History Month and on Saturday, a rally was held in Center City, Philadelphia to celebrate the value of young girls and inspire them to take on the world.

The rally held outside of Philadelphia City Hall featured music, dancing and inspirational speakers, including Sienna Ward,a teenager who survived a train accident in Southwest Philadelphia in 2017.

The young girls in attendance were encouraged to be themselves and use their voices.

There was also a photo-booth and a rally poster contest.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyrally
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 3 wounded in residential speakeasy shooting in Camden
5 hospitalized after fire breaks out in Wynnefield home
The Delaware Valley celebrates St. Patrick's Day with several parades
Fire chief hurt after pickup truck crashes into Berks Co. building
Drunk driving suspected in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
1 hospitalized after 2 vehicles collide in Camden
Charges dropped against former Phillie Lenny Dykstra
Show More
After NZ attack, expert warns of "24/7 Klan rallies" on fringe websites
First woman installed as Presiding Prelate in Philly Council of Clergy
Phillies star Harper hit by 96 mph pitch in ankle, limps off
Man, 20, Rides school bus, goes to school after night of drinking
1 dead, 3 firefighters injured in Northeast Philadelphia house blaze
More TOP STORIES News