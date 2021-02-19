US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visits Houston after raising millions for Texas relief

We’ve now raised $2 MILLION in relief for Texans & are adding more orgs.🙏🏽— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2021
I’ll be flying to Texas today ✈️ to visit with Houston rep Sylvia Garcia (@LaCongresista) to distribute supplies and help amplify needs & solutions.
Let’s see how far we can go: https://t.co/4PQkp4gG9v
The New York lawmaker appeared Saturday at the Houston Food Bank to help distribute supplies and food.
Ocasio-Cortez's effort is in partnership with 12 Texas organizations getting on-the-ground relief to residents.
She set up the donation website to where contributions will be split evenly between the following the organizations: South Texas Food Bank, Food Bank of West Central Texas, ECHO (Ending Community Homelessness Coalition), Feeding Texas, Corazon Ministries, Family Eldercare, Houston Food Bank, Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, North Texas Food Bank, Central Texas Food Bank, Southeast Texas Food Bank, and The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center.
"These groups are working around the clock to assist houseless, hungry and senior Texans in Travis and Dallas County, and beyond," the website states.
Ocasio-Cortez hasn't been the only leader stepping up to the plate. Astros' Alex Bregman will be hosting a water distribution event Saturday to help those who have been without water for days.
