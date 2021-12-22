tornado

Philadelphia-area Red Cross volunteers to help tornado victims through holidays

"Kentucky is the worst I've ever seen. I have never seen as much destruction as I've seen in Mayfield," said one volunteer.
By Bryanna Gallagher
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Volunteers with the American Red Cross continue to arrive in Kentucky to lend a helping hand, and that includes crews from the Philadelphia region.
"Seas of blue tarps, and trees down everywhere and you can see just where it had gone through," said volunteer and National Fleet Operations Administrator Mary Noll of the devastation.


Buildings are destroyed down to their foundations. Noll said everything is just unrecognizable.

"Kentucky is the worst I've ever seen. I have never seen as much destruction as I've seen in Mayfield," said another volunteer and Logistics Facility Officer Larry Daly.



According to the American Red Cross, over 500 volunteers and staff members are on the ground, helping build things back up while also providing comfort to the people in the Midwest.
"They have chosen on their own to leave their friends and family during the holidays, knowing they won't be there for Christmas and for (the) New Year," said American Red Cross Regional CEO for Southeastern PA Region Guy Triano.

Some volunteers, like Noll who just arrived there, are using their own personal losses to drive their efforts to help the people in Kentucky who have lost even more.

SEE ALSO: 2 babies survive Kentucky tornado that carried them away in bathtub

EMBED More News Videos

The bathtub was found in a nearby yard, upside down, with the babies underneath.



"I lost my husband nine months ago and I know there's a lot of people who can't deploy because it's a holiday. I had nothing to hold me back and I know this is what my husband would want me to do -- to go out there and be there for other people," Noll explained.

She said both she and her husband dedicated their retirement to helping others in disaster situations. She knows her husband is watching over her and those suffering in Kentucky.

"The people here really appreciate what we are sacrificing and there's nothing better than to give your time, your love, and your care to people who are very much hurting," Noll said.
More volunteers will be heading out to help starting next year. They are expected to stay through January.

If you are able to help, officials with the American Red Cross said the best and fastest way to do so is online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiapennsylvaniadisaster relieftornadocommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TORNADO
2 babies survive tornado that carried them away in bathtub
Officials plead for help in finding teen following tornado outbreak
Rescued animals from Kentucky adoptable at Brandywine Valley SPCA
Biden sees firsthand tornado toll across Kentucky
TOP STORIES
Girl, 10, dies after participating in dangerous social media trend
Several school districts report sharp increase in new COVID cases
Many rushing to get COVID tests before Christmas
Crafty squirrel caught on video stealing candy in South Jersey
Biden announces plan to mail 500M free rapid tests to Americans
Arrest made in murder of Delco smoke shop employee
Eagles fans tailgate for unconventional Tuesday night game
Show More
Remains ID'd as missing woman last seen in Bucks County in 1992
Flyers game postponed due to COVID; Eagles set to play tonight
Philly police, FBI search for man wanted in Center City bank robberies
QB Garrett Gilbert to start for Washington Football Team: ESPN
Lower Merion school gives student virtual option after COVID outbreak
More TOP STORIES News