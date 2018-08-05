Rescued Thailand soccer players end novice monk period

Eleven of the boys who were rescued from inside a cave in Thailand have just ended their "novice monk period."
They took part in a ceremony, then left the temple to return to their families.
Twelve boys and their soccer coach were rescued from a cave last month.
The monk period was meant to honor the Thai Navy SEAL who died during the cave rescue operation.
The twelfth soccer player was not ordained a monk because he is a Christian.
