Rescued Thailand soccer players end novice monk period

Rescued Thailand soccer players end novice monk period.

Eleven of the boys who were rescued from inside a cave in Thailand have just ended their "novice monk period."

They took part in a ceremony, then left the temple to return to their families.

Twelve boys and their soccer coach were rescued from a cave last month.

The monk period was meant to honor the Thai Navy SEAL who died during the cave rescue operation.

The twelfth soccer player was not ordained a monk because he is a Christian.

