Lou Alvarez, retired NYPD detective with 9/11-related cancer who testified before Congress, has died

"A hero among heros. (sic) Please keep Detective Lou Alvarez, stricken with 9/11-related cancer, in your thoughts and prayers as he enters hospice care. In his words, 'Still here, still breathing, still fighting,'" NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted.
A hero among heros. Please keep Detective Lou Alvarez, stricken with 9/11-related cancer, in your thoughts and prayers as he enters hospice care. In his words, “Still here, still breathing, still fighting.” pic.twitter.com/ZYiJobbU6d— Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) June 20, 2019
Alvarez, a former bomb squad detective, joined comedian Jon Stewart and other fire responders in Washington earlier this month, asking lawmakers to fund the September 11th Victim's Compensation Fund in an emotional plea.
"I will not stand by and watch as my friends with cancer from 9/11 like me are valued less than anyone else because of when they get sick, they die," he told Congress.
Afterward, the House Judiciary Committee unanimously passed a bill to extend the program's funding. The measure now heads to the full House, and if it becomes law, funding will be available until 2090.
Alvarez entered hospice care last week, where he continued to publically advocate for the support of 9/11 first responders.
NYPD Detective Lou Alvarez died at peace knowing his life made a difference to others and will save lives in the future.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 29, 2019
He was a great man. My prayers go to his family, the NYPD, and all who loved him. https://t.co/anHtQyzt4A
