Retired police sergeant helps couple find lost wedding ring

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Losing your wedding ring on your first anniversary is sad and embarrassing.

But a retired South Jersey police sergeant made sure this story had a happy ending.

Matt and Tina were swimming in the ocean in Atlantic City when he lost his wedding ring.

The Connecticut couple called RingFinders.com.

It's run by retired Audubon police sergeant Steve Vincent.

He found the ring, just in time for the couple to celebrate their anniversary.

The bling is back.

And Vincent's website got some good PR too.

