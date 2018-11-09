Rowan University says there is no sports bra ban

There is a question creating debate at Rowan University in Gloucester County.Are female athletes at the school, runners in particular, banned from wearing sports bras without shirts at practice?An article from The Odyssey Online suggests that's that case, but the university says there's been some misunderstanding.Rowan's President, Ali Houshmand, explained that the school has had a longstanding verbal protocol that all athletes men and women must wear shirts, even during practices.When new staff members relayed this information to students, Houshmand believes it was interpreted as a new policy.However, now there is a new written policy in the works.Going forward, women can practice in sports bras to accommodate different athletes across different sports.------