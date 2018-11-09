SOCIETY

Rowan University says there is no sports bra ban

EMBED </>More Videos

Rowan University says there is no sports bra ban. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on November 9, 2018.

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --
There is a question creating debate at Rowan University in Gloucester County.

Are female athletes at the school, runners in particular, banned from wearing sports bras without shirts at practice?

An article from The Odyssey Online suggests that's that case, but the university says there's been some misunderstanding.

Rowan's President, Ali Houshmand, explained that the school has had a longstanding verbal protocol that all athletes men and women must wear shirts, even during practices.

When new staff members relayed this information to students, Houshmand believes it was interpreted as a new policy.

However, now there is a new written policy in the works.

Going forward, women can practice in sports bras to accommodate different athletes across different sports.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynew jersey newsbig talkersrowan universitysports
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Controversial campaign looks to add those with Down Syndrome to endangered species list
Racist post costs firefighter his job
Rockefeller Christmas tree cut down, ready to head to Midtown
Students celebrate veterans with breakfast
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect in shooting of Philly cop identified; held on $3.3 million bail
Cecily Tynan's Winter Weather Outlook
Husband does Mummers' strut in show of love at wife's funeral
Boy, 2, found dead in Burlington County lake
Police ID teen killed in South Philly triple shooting
Sears, Kmart closing 40 more stores including Philly location
Bodies found in burnt cars as Calif. fire incinerates town
Racist post costs firefighter his job
Show More
Michelle Obama opens up about miscarriage, going through IVF in memoir
2 injured in fiery crash on Kelly Drive at Boathouse Row
Parents charged with breaking infant son's ribs, fracturing skull
Army museum in Cumberland County gets a makeover
After California mass shooting, experts say prepare yourself
More News