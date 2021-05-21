Society

Safety ambassadors program aims to deter hate against Asian Americans in Philly

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Safety ambassadors program aims to deter hate against Asian Americans

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A newly established volunteer patrol unit aims to deter hate against Asian Americans in Philadelphia.

Eric Law is a Chinatown Safety Ambassador. It's his second night walking his neighborhood along 10th and Arch streets.

Right now there are about a dozen volunteers. Law is teamed up with Abe Summers.



"This is an issue that concerns many of the people, and you want to show your kids that you're stepping up," said Summers.

"It's basically observing, watching and being visible," said Harry Leong, coordinator for the Chinatown Safety Ambassadors.

"Why is it so important to have these types of grassroots efforts?" asked reporter Christie Ileto.

"It's ownership, it's ownership," Leong replied. "If we don't have these types of grassroots, people taking on these responsibilities -- we don't expect the city to do it."



In the city, reports of Anti-Asian hate have tripled between 2019 - 2020.
Other community organizations are even holding free self-defense classes.

"Do residents recognize the yellow vests, yet?" asked Ileto.

"We're getting there," replied Law and Summers.

It's an extra set of eyes and ears for a community looking to feel safe.

"This is is an opportunity for us to give back to the community as well," said Leong. "We're just trying to do our part."

Right now, volunteers go out three times a week. They're also hoping to have more people join so they can do this nightly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiasafetyhate crimeasian americancommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Serial stalker, rapist on the run in Philadelphia region: Police
Are local police departments diverse as communities they serve?
Video shows coach punching player during lacrosse game
Man beaten to death behind bars: 'He had a broken neck'
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
Warning issued after video shows children rescued at Jersey shore
MVP down to Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid as NBA announces awards finalists
Show More
3 teens killed in Kelly Drive crash identified
Mother accused of killing toddler faces new charges in murder-for-hire plot
Top-ranked high school pole vaulter trying to break national record
Philly business owners, residents at odds over parking
William, Harry condemn BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview
More TOP STORIES News