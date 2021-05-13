Philly Proud

6abc Philly Proud Town Hall for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month 2021

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc is Philly Proud to honor Congressman Andy Kim (D) as the 2021 Community Leader for APAH Month. Action News Anchor Nydia Han interviews the U.S. Representative serving the 3rd District of New Jersey for his work on helping to pass the 'COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill' and creating the 'No Hate Act' addressing the increase in discrimination and violence against Asian Americans.

Nydia then moderates a panel of multi-generational Asian Americans from various backgrounds on local activism and how they are keeping the conversation moving on hate against Asian, keeping communities safe... and celebrating their cultural heritage.

PANELISTS:

Katie Lu - Local award-winning playwright - "Pandemic,"
Mikaela Ballsteros - President, Temple University Philippine American Council & Temple Junoir
Romana Lee-Akiyama - Deputy Dir. of the City of Philadelphia's Office of Immigrant Affairs

Dr. Yu-heng Guo, MD - Philly Solidarity Co-President
Joyce Jung - Upper Dublin High School Junior, Author "No One Like Me"
Aida Navidad Rivera, MD - National Federation of Filipino Americans Assoc.
