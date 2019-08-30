Saying goodbye to summer at the Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Thousands of people are headed to the Jersey shore to enjoy the long Labor Day weekend and wrap up summer.We caught up with the Herman family in Brigantine as they made their way onto the beach. And everyone did their share carrying the beach gear. Then, three sisters could start their sandcastles."You have to put sand in and pat it down and put more sand and then make a flat space and flip it over," explained seven-year-old Fiona Herman from Ambler, Pennsylvania.They're experts. But their mother says secretly - they're ready to go back to school."They're actually really excited to see all their friends. And make some new ones," said Melanie Herman.It was a picture-perfect beach day. Families flocked to the ocean to kick off their Labor Day weekend."The sun, feeling the ocean on my toes, and just relaxing with family and friends," said Patty Andrey from Coatesville, Pa.In Ocean City, the boardwalk was full of people, ready to end the summer with some of their favorite treats."Our happy place. We're in Ocean City with our favorite pizza. Just gonna hang out on the beach, the boardwalk," said Stephanie Zaring from Mount Gretna, Pennsylvania. She and her family left at 5 a.m. to beat the traffic. "Philadelphia was a breeze," she said.Three-year-old James Thomas had his eye on a slice of pizza and sometime in the water before saying goodbye to summer."It's sad it's the end of summer but it's back to school," said his mother, Christine Ware, with a knowing smile.