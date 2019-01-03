SOCIETY

School's 'scarlet badge' policy draws attention of ACLU

Some are calling a new badge policy at an Arizona high school a modern day "Scarlet Letter".

ARIZONA (WPVI) --
At Mingus High School the underclassmen wear red ID badges and the upperclassmen wear gray.

But this year, upperclassmen who aren't doing well academically are now being forced to wear those red badges.

Those students say wearing the lower class badge is leading to bullying and public shame.

"Upperclassmen who are missing any credit, whatsoever, any credit, are immediately slapped with a red card," one student said. "I said, 'I like to study history.' And a kid immediately chimed in saying 'you like to study, then why do you have a red card? That must mean you're stupid or something.'"

Some students have gone to board meetings to ask the administrators to find another option that doesn't expose their personal struggles.

The ACLU is also now involved, saying the red badges violate privacy.

The school says the badges do not violate the law and they are planning to issue a response this week.

