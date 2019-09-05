Society

Scientists have a new theory about the Loch Ness monster

For years tourists have been flocking to Scotland to catch a glimpse of the mysterious Loch Ness monster.

Scientists have a new theory about what the Loch Ness monster actually is.

They used a new water sampling technique in Loch Ness, a 23 mile lake, and found evidence of a very large eel.

After a year of study, the team said they found over 3,000 species in the lake, but no trace of a monster.

In a press conference on Thursday, scientists said their best guess is that Scotland's elusive mystery monster is just an eel.
