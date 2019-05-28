Viewing for Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Donald C. Brackett, who died in the line of duty

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Colleagues, friends and family will pay their final respects to a fallen Pennsylvania state trooper Tuesday.The viewing for Trooper Donald C. Brackett will take place Tuesday evening at John F. Givnish Funeral Home in Northeast Philadelphia.Brackett suffered an apparent medical emergency while on duty and died on May 18.He was found unresponsive outside of his patrol car on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County.His funeral mass will be held Wednesday morning at the Church of Saint Andrew in Newtown.