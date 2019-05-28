Society

Viewing for Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Donald C. Brackett, who died in the line of duty

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Colleagues, friends and family will pay their final respects to a fallen Pennsylvania state trooper Tuesday.

The viewing for Trooper Donald C. Brackett will take place Tuesday evening at John F. Givnish Funeral Home in Northeast Philadelphia.

Brackett suffered an apparent medical emergency while on duty and died on May 18.

He was found unresponsive outside of his patrol car on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County.

His funeral mass will be held Wednesday morning at the Church of Saint Andrew in Newtown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvania newspennsylvania state policefuneral
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 1 dead, 5 injured in Trenton shooting
Family identifies teen run over by 71-year-old driver
Counselors deployed to Garnet Valley MS following death of former teacher
Police follow trail of blood to investigate North Philly shooting
Burnout deemed medical diagnosis
Accuweather: Downpours, Severe Storms Likely Today
Teen shot after bullet comes through bedroom window in North Philly
Show More
Good Samaritan saves injured Bald Eagle
1-year-old boy killed in N.C. golf cart accident
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction across Ohio, Indiana
College grad's photo honors sacrifice of farm worker parents
Video shows Maleah Davis smiling before disappearance
More TOP STORIES News