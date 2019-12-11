Single mother wants to thank layaway angel for 'Christmas miracle'

WARRINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A South Hampton, Pennsylvania woman is so thankful to a stranger she met at the layaway line at the Walmart in Warrington on Friday. Jennifer Mellon said she was waiting in line to pay her layaway bill when she struck up a conversation with a stranger waiting behind her. When Mellon went to the counter to pay, that's when the mystery woman insisted on paying off her bill."She wanted to make our Christmas merrier," said Mellon.Mellon said she hadn't made a payment on her layaway bill of toys since August. Mellon is a single mother of three, out of work on disability. The woman also gave her a $100 bill, which Mellon said she greatly needed."We will definitely have a Merry Christmas because of her," said Mellon.The woman paid for all the Christmas presents that Mellon is planning to give to her three children. And because of that act of kindness, now Jennifer is trying to pay it forward herself."Yesterday I was in the drive-through at Dunkin' Donuts, and I bought the man behind me his coffee," said Mellon.She says her layaway angel paid for others in line that day and she wants to meet this woman again to thank her for the impact she's made in her life."It is a Christmas miracle, it truly is, especially to my family," said Mellon.