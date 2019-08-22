Society

Single-use plastic to be banned from Mount Everest

Single-use plastic, such as soda bottles, will soon be banned from Mount Everest.

The new rule will help cut down on the vast amount of trash left behind on Everest's surrounding villages by climbers.

Last May, volunteers cleaned up more than 6,000 pounds of trash from the mountain.

Officials are still trying to figure out what to do about plastic water bottles, which are not part of the ban.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytrashmountainsplastic bottleschinaplastic
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for teen suspect, 7 others after sisters stabbed
Man accused of burning, suffocating girl, 2, in NJ
Large plume of smoke rises from fire in SW Philly
Woman, 45, shot in head in West Philadelphia
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home
Man killed in industrial accident in Reading
Show More
Man charged in death of co-worker killed during lunch break
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid today, spotty severe storms
Off-road vehicles destroy 400 trees planted by teens
Ex-Penn prof who killed wife reaches settlement with estate
Google: Thousands passwords still used after data breach
More TOP STORIES News