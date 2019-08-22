Single-use plastic to be banned from Mount Everest

Single-use plastic, such as soda bottles, will soon be banned from Mount Everest.
The new rule will help cut down on the vast amount of trash left behind on Everest's surrounding villages by climbers.
Last May, volunteers cleaned up more than 6,000 pounds of trash from the mountain.
Officials are still trying to figure out what to do about plastic water bottles, which are not part of the ban.

