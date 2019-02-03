South Jersey students host annual Super Bowl hoagie sale for great cause

Action News was on hand Sunday morning as hundreds of middle and high school students worked to make thousands of hoagies.The Action Cam was at Washington Township High School in Sewell, New Jersey, where the teens took part in the 25th annual Helping Hands Super Bowl Hoagie Sale.Those who ordered the hoagies will pick them up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.The event is expected to raise about $50,000 to help local families facing medical challenges.-----